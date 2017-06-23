ODFW: Salvaging roadkill still illegal in Oregon, for now

Salem, Ore. – With the passage of an Oregon bill that allows for the permitted harvesting of roadkill, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is reminding the public the law won’t take effect until January 2019 at the latest.
Senate Bill 372 charges ODFW with making a wildlife salvage permit available for deer and elk that have been accidentally killed by a vehicle collision.
ODFW has up to two years to develop the salvage program. Until that time, current wildlife regulations remain in place.
In other words, it’s still illegal to salvage road-killed deer and elk in Oregon–even for licensed hunters.
The department is working to write new rules that will be presented to the Fish and Wildlife Commission for public comment and consideration before adoption.