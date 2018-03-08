SUV plows into Taprock’s fountain

Grants Pass, Ore. — A Grants Pass restaurant now has a broken fountain after a driver ran into it. It happened around 3:30 a.m. last Friday at Taprock Northwest Grill.
The restaurant said a driver hit black ice coming over the bridge and hit the fountain in the parking lot. The driver ran over the electrical controls for the fountain’s pumps and broke parts off the rocks.
Taprock said according to police, no drugs or alcohol were involved. The driver wasn’t seriously hurt. Structural damage is still being evaluated.
