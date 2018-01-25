Officer involved shooting at VA facilities in White City

White City, Ore.- Law enforcement is investigating an officer involved shooting at the VA facilities in White City.
The shooting was reported just after 8 a.m. Thursday. According to VA administrators, an officer fired one shot at a veteran who may have been at the VA to receive medical care. Witnesses told NBC5 News the veteran had a weapon, possibly a knife.
The veteran was taken to the hospital, however their condition was not made available. The VA facility was put on lockdown and appointments for the day were cancelled.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will take the lead on the investigation. NBC 5 News will update this story with new information as it becomes available.