Klamath Falls,Ore.- An officer involved shooting in Klamath Falls leaves a suspect dead.
Yesterday, Klamath Falls Police Department tells NBC5 news that detectives were investigating an attempted murder incident at a Klamath Falls residence.
During the investigation, officers established probable cause to arrest the suspect in the attempted murder for the crimes of Attempted Murder, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Burglary in the first degree, Menacing, Assault in the fourth degree, and Reckless Endangering. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
Yesterday evening, a Klamath Falls Police officer contacted the suspect at the 2100 block of Darrow Avenue in Klamath Falls.
Klamath Falls Police Department says, “The officer attempted to take the suspect into custody and a shooting occurred.”
The officer is on leave following the completion of the investigation into the shooting.