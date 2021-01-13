Officers involved in Cave Junction shooting cleared of wrongdoing

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – We’re learning more about an officer-involved shooting that left two people dead in Cave Junction.
The Josephine County District Attorney’s Office said on the morning of December 7, police received a call reporting a physical altercation at 400 Pinewood Way.
The caller reportedly said her husband, 56-year-old Donald Guest, had taken their roommate, Sandra Reynolds, hostage, but the caller managed to get away.
As police arrived they called in SWAT teams, including officers from the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety and Oregon State Police.
Police tried to negotiate with Guest for hours but one of the snipers on scene noticed Guest begin to get more agitated.
The sniper reportedly fired a shot at Guest but it failed to incapacitate him.
Prosecutors said seconds after the shot was made, police heard gunfire from inside the house and the SWAT teams decided to move in.
Police said they shot Guest and immediately tried to give aid to both him and Reynolds, who was injured. Both died soon after.
After investigating the D.A. says no officers hit Reynolds while firing at Guest.
According to the D.A., the officers were justified in their use of lethal force.