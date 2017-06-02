Officers to increase patrols in parks, bike paths

Medford, Ore. — Medford police are increasing bike patrols. Dozens of Medford police officers are certified as bicycle officers.
Now that the weather is heating up, you’ll likely be seeing them a lot more in the city’s parks, on the greenway, and throughout downtown.
“We want to put visible patrols, visible officers on bikes in those ares so that people can feel a sense of comfort and safety,” Lieutenant Kerry Curtis of the Medford Police Department says.
Community Service Officers will also be patrolling those areas more often. The hope is to not only reduce crime in areas that are frequently used by families, but to be a positive presence in the community too.
Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University.
She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine.
When Kristin is not sharing the news she’s hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.