OLCC allows cannabis edibles to contain more THC

SALEM, Ore. – Regulated cannabis edibles are about to get a lot more potent in Oregon.

Starting Friday, April 1, 2022, edibles sold through Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission licensed stores can contain double the amount of THC, the chemical that gives people a “high.”

Before the new rule, the limit for THC per package was 50mg. Now it’s 100mg.

The OLCC said, “Consumers should take notice of the increased amount of THC per serving in these products so they can choose a product that gives them a desired effect without unwanted side effects.”

Edibles sold in packages that exceed 55mg of THC must now be scored to that’s it’s easier for a consumer to determine a portion size.

To date, the OLCC has approved labels for 30 products containing 100mg of THC.