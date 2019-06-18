Rising kindergartners are getting a head start on school

MEDFORD, Ore. – This week some students at Medford’s Jefferson and Oak Grove Elementary are testing out what school will be like in the fall.
This is the first year the Medford School District is launching the Kindergarten Jumpstart Program.
Teachers and staff are taking the students through a typical school day. They are practicing things like walking in a line, using scissors and tracing their name.
Melanie Gaut, a kindergarten teacher at Jefferson Elementary, said this program helps with the transition.
“There is a lot of anxiety for some children when they are starting school. This really helps smooth out the anxiety and help ensure a smooth transition into kindergarten,” Gaut said.
Parents are also receiving training on how to become “Ready for Kindergarten.”
Students who didn’t go to preschool were given priority for the program.
The district hopes to expand this program next year.
