Oregon bus driver crashes with students on board

Ten children were on board when the accident occurred. Luckily, none of the kids were injured.
Surveillance video what it looked like inside that school bus before Washington County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 20-year-old Jonathan Gates after kids on the bus called 9-1-1 on the way to school.
Gates crashed the bus on Scoggins Valley Road near Hagg Lake.
He was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants and then released.
Jesse Jones’ kids don’t ride the bus but say they’d like to but this could change their mind.
A Forest Grove District spokesperson says the district is following protocol, waiting for the Washington County Sheriff’s Department to finish the investigation before it takes any further action.
District spokesperson David Warner said, “After we have the investigation, we’ll talk with the administration and see what the procedures were and make sure this doesn’t happen again.”
This is the second wild bus ride in our area recently. Not quite as wild as the driver in Longview who told investigators she’d taken sleeping pills and anxiety medication on her trip.
The bus driver in the most recent incident has been suspended while the incident is under investigation. He’ll have to get a mandatory drug test, too.