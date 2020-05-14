Oregon businesses given green light for conditional reopening

SALEM, Ore. – Businesses will be allowed to reopen in most Oregon counties starting May 15, as long as they adhere to certain guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On the morning of May 14, Governor Kate Brown announced nearly all counties who applied to start Phase 1 of the plan to reopen Oregon were approved, including all counties in Southern Oregon.
As part of Phase 1, restaurants and bars will be able to provide sit-down service once again if they’re in a county that meets the prerequisites. Brown said some of the requirements include face covering and physical distancing. Salons, barbershops, gyms, malls, and retailers can also open if individual counties approve.
Retailers are required to limit the number of customers in their stores and focus on maintaining six feet of distance between employees and customers. All employees must wear some sort of face mask.
Governor Brown also said gathering limits have been increased to 25 as long as there is adequate social distancing. However, there will be no live sporting events with audiences, festivals, concerts, or similar gatherings until at least September.
According to Governor Brown, the state will reveal plans for childcare and summer schools soon.