Gov. Brown hold press conference on reopening Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – Governor Kate Brown is announcing the Oregon counties that can start Phase 1 of the plan to open the state.
Watch the video above for a live feed of Governor Brown’s press conference, scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on May 14.
On May 7, Brown said individual counties who show they meet certain guidelines can apply to start “Phase 1” of the opening plan. In order to begin reopening, counties must:
- Show a decline in cases, or have fewer than five hospitalizations
- Have sufficient COVID-19 testing and contact tracing capability
- Establish plans for isolation and quarantine of new cases
- Have hospital capability to handle any surge in new COVID-19 cases
- Have enough personal protective equipment for healthcare workers
According to Brown, restaurants and bars will be able to provide sit-down service once again if they’re in a county that meets the prerequisites. Brown said some of the requirements include face covering and physical distancing.
Salons, barbershops, gyms, and retailers can also open if their county is approved.
Once approved, counties will be monitored by the state for 21 days. At that point, if everything looks good, the counties will be able to move forward to “Phase 2.” The details of the next phase have not been announced.
Between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, numerous southwestern Oregon counties said they got a letter from Gov. Brown saying they can start Phase 1. These include Jackson, Josephine, Coos, Curry, Douglas, Lake, and Klamath Counties.
Governor Brown also said gathering limits have been increased to 25 in abiding counties, as long as there is adequate social distancing. However, there will be no live sporting events with audiences, festivals, concerts, or similar gatherings until at least September.
According to Governor Brown, the state will reveal plans for childcare and summer schools next week.