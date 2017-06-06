Oregon faith-healing couple arrested in baby’s death

Oregon City, Ore. (KPTV/CNN Newsource) – Two more members of the followers of Christ Church in Oregon City are in jail, charged in the death of their own child.
The church rejects modern medicine in favor or prayer, or “faith healing.”
Deputies said 24-year-old Sarah Mitchell and her husband Travis turned themselves in after a grand jury indicted them for murder.
On March 5th, Sarah gave birth to twin girls here at her parents’ home in Oregon City.
The babies were premature and one had breathing problems. She died a few hours later.
Medical examiner Dr. Karen Gunson responded to the house and said the other baby needed immediate medical attention too.
Police urged the family to bring her to the hospital.
They did and she survived.
Gunson said if the other baby had been seen by doctors, she would likely be alive as well.
This is not the first time this has happened to members of the followers Christ Church.
In 2011, Sarah Mitchell’s own sister, Shannon Hickman and her husband Dale, were convicted of manslaughter two and sent to prison for six years.
Their premature baby, David, was given no medical care and he died shortly after birth.
Carl and Raylene Worthington’s little girl Ava died of pneumonia in 2008.
The same year, Raylene’s brother, 15-year-old Neil Beagley, died from a urinary tract infection that doctors say was easily treatable.
No one had the church had a comment on the Mitchells’ arrests or the charges they’re facing.