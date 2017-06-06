Sen. Wyden: Dems want GOP collaboration with health care plan

Washington, D.C. (CNN) – Democratic Senator Ron Wyden said Tuesday that he, and other Democrats, are ready to take collaborative action on health care–if Republicans are ready.
“If the republicans will set aside this partisan, gun at your head kind of approach, we stand ready if they are willing to do that to work cooperatively with them,” Sen. Wyden said.
Republican senators hosted meetings Tuesday to discuss the next step in the process to repeal and replace Obamacare
Lawmakers remain split about how the GOP will phase out Medicaid and restructure tax credits to help Americans purchase health insurance under a new plan.
A host of senators have said the legislation is in trouble.