Oregon father accused of killing his child

HILLSBORO, Ore (KATU/CNN) – An Oregon man accused of killing his 16-month-old son is pleading “not guilty.”
Eric Valencia made his first court appearance Wednesday in Hillsboro. With a somber look on his face, the 22-year-old faced a Washington County judge for the first time in connection with his little boy’s death.
In posts on his public Facebook page, Valencia shared pictures of he and his little boy.
Valencia even shared a post just two months before the alleged killing that read my wonderful wife reading Colin to sleep. They read, “It’s moments like this that I feel blessed to have them both in my life,” and “I love you Colin.”
But in this grand jury indictment authorities allege Valencia abused then killed his son, claiming Valencia would impede the normal breathing of his son by blocking the nose and mouth of the little boy, an alleged ongoing pattern of assault and torture of Colin Valencia.
Neighbors say police and emergency responders came to this Hillsboro home in October of last year where Valencia lived with relatives and where authorities claim Valencia killed his son.
Last March, Valencia posted this photo of himself with stuffed animals at his son’s grave. Another photo shows the headstone with the day Colin Valencia was born. It’s important.
The indictment against Eric Valencia says the alleged abuse may have started the very day his son was born.
Nothing in the court documents—or anything said in court Wednesday—explains why Eric Valencia allegedly killed his little boy.
Valencia’s next court appearance is scheduled for October 24th.