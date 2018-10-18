Mega Millions jackpot continues climb

TENAFLY, N.J. (CNBC) – Now, there are more than a billion reasons to play the lottery.
Gary Horvath is playing to win and hoping to hit it big. “Tell people someone’s going to win the lottery, why not me?” he said.
All around country people are playing Mega Millions and Powerball.
Michael Palmer is picking six numbers and hoping for one the 9-digit jackpots, saying, “You have to give yourself the opportunity to win”
Mega Millions is on Friday. It now has a $900 million jackpot, with the potential to grow to a billion dollars.
Palmer said, “With the pot being as big as it is you want to give yourself a chance maybe multiple chances depending on how much money you have in your pocket.”
These days your chances to win big money are actually slimmer than in years past. Both the Mega Millions and the Powerball changed their formulas to increase jackpots and attract more players. But that comes with longer odds. That’s the upside of the new formulas, more winners for smaller prizes. But most lottery players have the same big dreams.
The next Mega Millions drawing is this Friday, October 19 and the next chance to win the Powerball will come the following day, on October 20.