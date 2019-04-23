Oregon flags to be lowered in honor of fallen Washington state deputy

Salem, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown has ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff Wednesday, in honor of Cowlitz County Deputy Justin DeRosier.
The Washington state deputy died on April 14th after being shot while responding to a call on April 13th.
In a release issued Tuesday, Governor Brown wrote, “this senseless loss reminds us of the dedication of our law enforcement, and Deputy DeRosier’s selfless service will long be remembered.”
“My heart goes out to his family and loved ones, and I extend my sincere appreciation for our law enforcement community.”
Flags should be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, April 24, the date of Deputy DeRosier’s memorial service in Portland. You can read more about the service details on the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office facebook page.