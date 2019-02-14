Oregon Republicans respond to proposed rent control bill

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Republicans are asking Democrats to consider changing a bill designed to help Oregon renters.
Senate Bill 608 would prohibit landlords from enacting so-called “no cause” evictions if tenants have lived at the property for over one year. In addition, the legislation would limit residential rent increases to one per year and cap the increases, tying them to the consumer price index.
The text of SB 608 provides certain exceptions to buildings and lots used by a landlord as their residence. The bill also allows rental termination after 90 days’ written notice under certain special conditions.
According to Republicans, Democrats wouldn’t allow discussion of amendments to the bill while it was in committee. SB 608 passed through the Senate with a 17-11 vote.
As the bill heads to the Oregon House, Republicans said they’re “looking forward to the opportunity” to discuss certain amendments. “When the House Human Services Committee takes up SB 608 on Feb. 18, House Republicans hope the majority party will afford the bipartisan spirit promised in January,” the Oregon House Republican Office stated. “Only then will the intended beneficiaries truly be helped.”
If an unchanged version of SB 608 passes through the House, the new legislation will be effective immediately after Governor Kate Brown provides her signature of approval.
You can read more about the legislation here: https://olis.leg.state.or.us/liz/2019R1/Measures/Overview/SB608