Oregon Senator Herman Baertschiger issues statement about wife

GRANTS PASS, Ore. –
Oregon Senator Herman Baertschiger issued a statement Monday on Facebook about his wife.
Leta Baertschiger died Saturday after she was hit while walking on I-5. It happened at the north end of Grants Pass just after 8 at night. Oregon State Police say the driver was in the right lane and didn’t see Baertschiger.
The senator’s statement reads as follows:
“As many of you know that my wife, Leta Kay, died as a result of an accident Saturday evening. We are overwhelmed by this event. She was the love of my life and the center for her children and grandchildren. She dedicated herself to her family and never asking for much in return except knowing everyone is doing well. Her presence will be missed but her spirit will always be with us.
The outreach from family and friends has been enormous. We cannot thank you enough for all the support in these difficult times.
We were blessed to have Leta in our lives and will always hold her in our thoughts and hearts. Again, thank you for all the support in these difficult times.”
The driver of the semi involved in the crash will not face charges.