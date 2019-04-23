Oregon Shakespeare Festival announces 2020 playbill

Ashland, Ore. — Oregon Shakespeare Festival announced its 2020 playbill Tuesday. The 2020 season will officially open in March of 2020 with Shakespeare’s, A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
Incoming artistic director, Nataki Garrett says she’s thrilled to be joining OSF for what she calls a Jubilee year.
“I’m thrilled to be coming onboard at OSF as we plan in 2020 to celebrate a Jubilee year—the nationwide effort to get theaters to diversify the voices of the writers they produce, with a focus on women, people of color, LGBTQIA writers and playwrights with disabilities,” Garrett says, “Although we will not waver on our commitment to our namesake playwright as we continue Canon in a Decade, creative teams on our Shakespeare productions will be sure to reflect the Jubilee spirit of voices too often marginalized in the American theatre.”
Here’s a look at the breakdown of shows by theatre, including previews:
Angus Bowmer Theatre
A Midsummer Night’s Dream, February 28 – November 1
Peter and the Starcatcher, February 29 – November 1
The Copper Children, March 1 – October 31
Poor Yella Rednecks, July 2 – October 31
Thomas Theatre
Bring Down The House – An epic two-part adaptation of Shakespeare’s Henry VI trilogy, Part 1: March 4 – November 1, Part 2: March 5 – November 1
Confederates, April 8 – October 31
Everything That Never Happened, July 21 – October 31
Allen Elizabethan Theatre
The Tempest, May 26 – October 16
Black Odyssey, May 27 – October 17
Bernhardt/Hamlet, May 28 – October 18
The season will end November 1, 2020. You can read more by visiting OSF Ashland.