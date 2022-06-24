Oregon State discovers new contributor to smoke taint in grapes and wine

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State University researchers have discovered a new source that contributes to smoke taint in grapes and wine.

For years, phenol compounds have been used as an indicator of smoke taint, but researchers noticed it was not always accurate.

The study has discovered a new sulfur compound that, when in combination with phenols, causes smoke taint.

The study authors hope providing this critical information to grape growers and winery owners can save future crops from being ruined or severely impacted by wildfire smoke.