Oregon Zoo announces reopening

PORTLAND, Ore. – After spending nearly four months closed to the public, Portland’s iconic zoo will reopen next week.
The Oregon Zoo closed parts of the park on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It completely shut out visitors on March 17.
While zookeepers continued to care for animals, other staff worked from home when possible.
On July 7, the Oregon Zoo announced it would reopen to the general public on Sunday, July 12.
“The outpouring of public support over these past three months has been incredible,” said Dr. Don Moore, zoo director. “The path forward may feel unfamiliar, especially at first, but we are excited to begin welcoming back our guests and continue working with the people of greater Portland — and Oregon more broadly — to create a better future for wildlife.”
The following measures will be in place during the zoo’s reopening phase:
- Timed ticketing/limited attendance: To prevent crowding and long lines, the zoo will open with reduced capacity and timed ticketing. All guests — including zoo members — must reserve their tickets online in advance. Guests will choose a day and time to visit, and receive an electronic ticket to be scanned once they arrive. Tickets may be reserved/purchased via the zoo website. Member-only preview reservations are available Monday, July 6. General admission and all other membership reservations go on sale Wednesday, July 8.
- Primarily outdoor experience: Guests will follow a one-way, mostly open-air path through the zoo’s 64-acre park-like campus, with some indoor and high-touch areas remaining closed. Visitors should keep an eye out for blue “Paws [pause] for Safety” markers along the route. Carousel and train rides will not be operating.
- Masks/face coverings: To help protect the safety of animals, staff and guests, face coverings will be required for zoo employees and for all guests over the age of 6 upon entry and in designated areas. Guests ages 2-5 are encouraged to wear masks if possible. Guests who are unable to wear a mask or face covering for medical reasons will be exempt.
- Handwashing and sanitizing stations: Additional handwashing and sanitizing stations have been added throughout the zoo.
For more information about what it will look like visiting the zoo this summer, visit http://www.oregonzoo.org/visit/oregon-zoo-reopening