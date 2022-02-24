Oregon’s mask mandates for public places & schools will end next month, OHA says

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon will lift mask requirements for indoor public places and schools on March 19.

The Oregon Health Authority announced last month that the general indoor mask rules would be lifted on March 31 at the latest. Feedback from school districts around the state indicated the transition could be completed earlier.

“We are able to take this important step, earlier than anticipated, because of the collective diligence and the shared sacrifice that people in Oregon have demonstrated in getting vaccinated, wearing masks and limiting their gatherings,” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D. MSEd, health officer and state epidemiologist.

The OHA and Oregon Department of Education are reportedly partnering to develop new safety protocols for quarantine, contact tracing, and testing for K-12 schools.

For the state’s full press release, visit https://bit.ly/35kxJj4