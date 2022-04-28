OSP starts drug ‘Anonymous Analysis Program’

SALEM, Ore. – With overdose deaths on the rise in Oregon, police are offering a unique program to help combat the problem.

Oregon State Police’s “Anonymous Analysis Program” was created to help parents who find suspected drugs in possession of their children.

Through the program can send those items directly to an OSP lab or work site for testing.

The test is free and results are confidential.

For more information on this program, and to schedule a good time to submit the sample, contact your local OSP Office or Laboratory. You can find that contact information at: https://www.oregon.gov/osp/Pages/contact.aspx