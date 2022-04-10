2022 Pear Blossom festivities wrap up Saturday

MEDFORD, Ore. – Pear Blossom festivities wrapped up on April 9th after a weekend of celebrating the uniqueness of the Rogue Valley.

More than 100 local vendors were out selling their products and handing out samples in downtown Medford.

There was something for everyone to enjoy including food, games, arts and crafts, and much more. There was even live music from local bands including Not Too Shabby and Flat Patty.

“Just in the first few hours of having our event set up we are doing awesome. All these people that come by here are great to talk to, they give us their time and we are appreciative of it, there are really super friendly people here in southern Oregon,” said Curtis Longo, the owner of Chrysalis Collective.

Longo says his business is based out of Grants Pass. It specializes in free energy, he says. They were one of many companies out selling locally made products.