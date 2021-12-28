Person found dead after fire in Josephine County

HUGO, Ore. – At least one person died in a house fire near Hugo.

Rural Metro Fire said at about 4:30 p.m. Monday, numerous people called 9-1-1 to report a fire visible from Interstate 5 in the Hugo area.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they encountered a snow-covered, un-plowed driveway leading to a single-wide mobile home.

According to Rural Metro Fire, a small four-wheel-drive wildland engine was able to reach the home, which had already collapsed. The single engine was able to shuttle loads of water up the driveway from units staged at the bottom.

At one point, a snowplow was requested, but it was unable to make a clear path to the home due to scattered vehicles and debris along the edge of the driveway.

Several hours later, crews were able to put out the fire. One person was found dead.

Investigators from Rural Metro Fire, the Oregon Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

Rural Metro Fire released no further information.