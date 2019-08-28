Person of interest sought by Jackson County deputies

MEDFORD, Ore. – Deputies are asking for help tracking down a woman wanted in connection with a fraud investigation.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they’re asking people to be on the lookout for 33-year-old Lauren Ashlie Martin. She’s believed to be a transient in the Medford area.
According to deputies, Martin is a person of interest in an ongoing fraud investigation. She also has felony arrest warrants for identity theft and possession and delivery of heroin.
JCSO described Martin as a white woman with blonde hair and brown eyes. She’s five feet tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She commonly goes by her middle name of Ashlie.
Investigators would like to speak wither her about the fraud investigation, but she’s not considered suspect in the case.
Anyone information about Martin’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Southern Oregon at 1-800-850-0580. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and the filing of charges.