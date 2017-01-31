Jacksonville, Ore.- The Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center emergency room physician who was missing for two days in the Jacksonville trails this summer has surrendered her medical license.
According to Oregon Medical Board documents, the Board received credible information Ashley Laird was in possible violation of the Medical Practice Act. The Board opened an investigation on Aug. 26, 2016- the same day Laird went missing in Jacksonville.
Laird, an avid runner, was found two days later at the head of a trail. She was dehydrated and suffering from minor injuries, according to search and rescue crews.
The next day, Monday, Aug. 29, Laird entered an agreement to voluntarily withdraw from practice while the Oregon Medical Board investigated her ability to “safely and competently practice medicine.”
On Jan. 5, 2017, Laird entered an agreement with the Board to surrender her medical license and waive her rights to a hearing or appeal.
Oregon Medical Board documents reveal the Board found Laird violated the Medical Practice Act by taking part in unprofessional or dishonorable conduct. While documents do not say what that conduct was, Oregon law states:
“Any conduct or practice contrary to recognized standards of ethics of the medical or podiatric profession or any conduct or practice which does or might constitute a danger to the health or safety of a patient or the public or any conduct, practice or condition which does or might adversely affect a physician’s ability safely and skillfully to practice medicine or podiatry.”
NBC5 reached out to both Laird and Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center for comment, but neither responded.