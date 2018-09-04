Police investigating car scams in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford Police Department is looking into two reports that happened at a local grocery store parking lot.
Two different women say they were approached by two people who tried to get them out of their cars to examine a dent.
In one case, police say the car had no damage.
The reported incidents happened at the parking lot of Sherm’s Thunderbird Market in Medford.
In both cases, the two women did not get out of their cars.
Medford police say it may be a scam but right now they are unsure what the suspects motives are.
“The women were very aware of their surroundings and aware of their situation and were not trusting in this instance and that was good,” said lieutenant Mike Budreau of Medford Police Dept.
Medford police say there are no other reports at any other locations at this time.
So far, no suspects or license plates have been identified.
The department is asking the public that if they see anything suspicious, to call police.
