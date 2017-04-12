Home
Police locate missing Gresham woman’s vehicle

Gresham, Ore. – Police are seeking help locating a missing Gresham woman who was last seen on April 4.

30-year-old Susan Behrens was reported missing by her family who said they were concerned about her well-being.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Behrens’ vehicle was found late Tuesday evening near the Eagle Creek Recreation Area of the Columbia River Gorge.

Police have set up a command post at the Eagle Creek Fish Hatchery Parking area.

Behrens is describes at a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes, 5’4” tall and 110 pounds.

Anyone with information about Behrens’ whereabouts is asked to call 503-823-3333.

