Police monitor armed man

Medford, Ore. — Some tense moments for neighbors in Medford as police respond to a domestic dispute, with a man armed with a gun.

It happened along the 500 block of Boardman street.

Worried he could end up hurting himself or other people, police quickly set up a perimeter.

“We have a negotiator, a crisis negotiator, that’s been communicating with him. And at this point, we’re kind of in a holding pattern. Hopefully, this all resolves peacefully,” said Lt. Justin Ivens of Medford Police.

The man, 35-year-old Brian David Jack, surrendered to police after nearly two hours and was arrested on domestic assault charges.

