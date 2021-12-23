Police say missing Portland man was found alive

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Police told NBC5 News Thursday afternoon, that Gerald “Avid” Brickman was found alive. NBC5 News is working on obtaining more information on how he was found.

Multiple law enforcement agencies in Northern California and Oregon were asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing man who was considered “endangered.”

Investigators said Gerald “Avid” Brickman left his Portland home without his cellphone Tuesday night to shop at a nearby Fred Meyer. He was reported missing shortly thereafter.

On Wednesday, Portland police said Brickman’s 1983 primer grey Toyota pickup truck was found abandoned off Interstate 5 in Siskiyou County, California.

Investigators said at about 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, a worker at a gas station near where the truck was found, reportedly saw Brickman getting out of a different vehicle before going into the station. Brickman told the clerk he was lost, and the clerk advised the driver of the vehicle to take Brickman to the nearest city, which happened to be Yreka.

The Portland Police Bureau said Brickman has not been diagnosed with dementia, but he’s gotten “lost” several times over the last few months, usually making it to Hillsboro or east Portland. On those occasions, he was able to find his way home using his cellphone.

Brickman is described as a white man, 5’6” tall, weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green baseball cap, a black raincoat, and black pants.