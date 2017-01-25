Police search for home invasion robbery suspects.

Medford, Ore. – Police are seeking to young men in connection with an armed home invasion robbery in Medford.
According to Medford Police, a female victim opened her door around 1:00 Monday morning after she heard someone knocking and asking for a family member.
Once the door was opened, five people rushed in and assaulted her. The suspects then stole items from the residence before they fled.
Younger family members of the victim were in the residence at the time, but they are okay. The female suffered facial injuries but will recover.
Police said during the robbery, the younger family members were “menaced” with a handgun.
MPD said they were able to track down three of the suspects and most of the stolen property, but they’re still looking for 18-year-old Anthony Moreno and 17-year-old Alfonso Kesler. The pair should be considered armed and dangerous.
Officers said the gun used in the incident and a baseball bat have not yet been recovered.
Police will release more information at a later time.
If you have any information, call MPD’s non-emergency line at 541-770-4783.