Police seek escapee, person of interest in Klamath Falls shooting

Klamath Falls, Ore.- An early morning call Saturday led police to a woman lying in a bike path, covered in blood. Police said in a release Monday the woman had been shot and they are now looking for a person of interest in the case.
According to police, officers received a call about 6:47 a.m. Saturday, September 9, to do a welfare check on a woman in the area of Foothills Boulevard and Homedale Road. When they arrived, they found the woman unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was taken to Sky Lakes Medical Center, then transferred by air to Oregon Health & Science University. Her name and condition were not immediately released.
The Klamath County Major Crime Team was activated to investigate the shooting and named Brittain “Britt” McAuliffe, 18, a person of interest in the case.
McAuliffe is an escapee from the Riverbend Youth Correctional Facility in LaGrande and is currently wanted by the Oregon Youth Authority. He’s described as 5’10”, 166 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police said McAuliffe should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911.