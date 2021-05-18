Portland teen missing, believed to be in danger

PORTLAND, Ore. – Child welfare workers are trying to find a missing teen believed to be in danger.
The Oregon Department of Human Services said 15-year-old Payton Brazell Smith is a foster child who went missing from Portland on March 22, 2021. She’s believed to be with two adults named David Jacobson and Tausha Hague. It’s possible she may be in a hotel near Northeast 97th Avenue and Northeast 102nd Avenue in Portland near the city’s border with Gresham.
Smith is described as 5’6” tall, 140 pounds with hazel/green eyes and brown hair that may be dyed purple, red, or other colors. She may be wearing nose rings and has a tattoo on her right inner arm that says “Hati.”
Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or local law enforcement.