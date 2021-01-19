Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots each over $700 million

(NBC) Lottery players have another chance to win big this week with dueling jackpots adding up to more than $1.5 billion.
The Powerball jackpot has grown to $730 million and the Mega Millions jackpot soared to an estimated $850 million after there were no winners in the latest drawings for each lottery.
This is the first time both games have simultaneously posted jackpots over $700 million.
As it stands now, the Powerball jackpot prize would be the fifth biggest in the history of the United States. And if a winner claims the Mega Millions after the next drawing it would be the third-largest jackpot in the nation’s history.
The next Mega Millions drawing is on Tuesday.
The Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday.