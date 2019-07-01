Preparing pets for Fourth of July fireworks

MEDFORD, Ore.– With Fourth of July coming up this week, agencies are reminding people to think about our furry friends who may not be partial to the sound of fireworks.
Friends of the Animal Shelter says there are several ways to make sure your pets are safe this holiday. It’s suggested you bring your pets inside, lock all cat and doggy doors, and provide a cozy hiding spot with soothing music.
The Jackson County Animal Shelter says each pet should wear an up-to-date ID tag in case they happen to escape the house.
“Having some ID is really helpful,” said shelter manager Barbara Talbert. “If someone finds a missing dog, they can call the owner, get them back to the owner without coming through the shelter.”
The Jackson County Animal Shelter says it sees an increase in strays after the fourth of july.
if you happen to lose your pet… be sure to call the shelter and check to see if they have your furry friend.
