President Trump ends migrant family separations

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – President Trump announced today that he has ended his administration’s policy of separating families detained at the U.S. border.
“We want to keep families together, we want to be strong on security, or otherwise, you’ll have millions of people coming up, not thousands, but millions of people..” said Trump.
Some warn though that the nightmare might not be over for some families.
“It’s going to be very difficult for the agencies involved, Office of Refugee Resettlement, Immigration Customs Enforcement, Border Patrol to be able to talk to each other to be able to reunite parents,” says immigration attorney, Jodi Goodwin.
U.S customs and border protection officials say 2,235 families have been apprehended at the border since the beginning of may, leaving nearly 2,340 children designated as unaccompanied.
