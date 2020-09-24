Protests start again in Louisville

Police, the National Guard, and federal agents are in place across the city. Mourners gathered like they have for the better part of 6 months in a city boarded up, locked down and on edge.
The officers who were shot have serious injuries, but not life-threatening.
Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Robert Schroeder said, “Last night’s situation could have been so much worse for our officers and for the people who were protesting when the gunfire rang out.”
There continues to be an uneasy tension in downtown Louisville a day after a grand jury announced no Louisville police officers will be directly charged in the death of Breonna Taylor.
Taylor family attorney Ben Crump said, “Her family, as do I, think these proceedings were a sham proceeding that did not give Breonna Taylor a voice.”
The decision to only charge former Louisville Officer Brett Hankison with wanton endangerment for spraying shots into a neighboring apartment sparked outrage across the country.
Thousands poured into the streets frustrated, emotional and, at times, violent.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said,. “Violence will only be a source of pain, not a cure for pain, and we know that violence is never the answer. Our community is hurting.”
Many in the community are also angry and anxious about what comes next.
Protests began again in pockets of the city as a 9:00 p.m. city-wide curfew remains in effect Thursday night.