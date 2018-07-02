Home
Rapidly growing fire threatens California homes

Rapidly growing fire threatens California homes

News Regional Top Stories

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KCRA) – A wildfire in Yolo County, California that began Saturday afternoon quickly ballooned to 32,500 acres with 2 percent containment, Cal Fire said Sunday.

The County Fire ignited around 2 p.m. Saturday near Guinda, prompting evacuation orders and threatening more than 100 structures. No injuries have been reported in the fire.

“We’re seeing very extreme fire behavior,” said Chris Anthony, a Cal Fire division chief.

Wind, high heat and low humidity are driving the fire.

But the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection is fighting back from the air with a dozen helicopters dropping water on the blaze. On the ground, crews are attacking the fire with 100-plus fire engines and more than two-dozen hand crews, knocking down hot spots in a fire that had nearly tripled in size by Sunday since breaking out Saturday.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2KEZneK

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics