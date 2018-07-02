Rapidly growing fire threatens California homes

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KCRA) – A wildfire in Yolo County, California that began Saturday afternoon quickly ballooned to 32,500 acres with 2 percent containment, Cal Fire said Sunday.
The County Fire ignited around 2 p.m. Saturday near Guinda, prompting evacuation orders and threatening more than 100 structures. No injuries have been reported in the fire.
“We’re seeing very extreme fire behavior,” said Chris Anthony, a Cal Fire division chief.
Wind, high heat and low humidity are driving the fire.
But the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection is fighting back from the air with a dozen helicopters dropping water on the blaze. On the ground, crews are attacking the fire with 100-plus fire engines and more than two-dozen hand crews, knocking down hot spots in a fire that had nearly tripled in size by Sunday since breaking out Saturday.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2KEZneK