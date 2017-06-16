RCC threat impacts design students’ portfolio showcase

Medford, Ore. — Medford police continue to investigate a threat that closed Medford’s Rogue Community College campus Thursday.
The evacuation forced graphic design students to scrap a portfolio showcase for potential employers. They rescheduled Friday morning, but many employers and students who had previously RSVP’d couldn’t be there.
“Missed that opportunity to interview students and talk with them about their work, give them feedback and it was really disappointing,” RCC instructor, Heidi Harless says.
Harless says students have been working on this showcase for 2 years, and the person who placed the threatening note could have cost them a job opportunity. Despite a lower turnout, many still came out to support the students and check out their work. They graduate Saturday.