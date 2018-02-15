Redding elementary school evacuated

REDDING, Calif. – A Northern California elementary school was evacuated due to a suspicious device found at a residence next to the school Thursday afternoon.
According to the Redding Police Department, just before 2:00 p.m. parents of Buckeye Elementary School students were instructed to pick up their children west of the school parking lot.
Police closed Hyatt Drive and partially closed Oasis Road. Parents were instructed to use Lake Boulevard for pickups.
The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad deployed their robot to check on the devices, according to SCSO.
