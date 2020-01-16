Home
139 On temporary leave following Klamath Falls mill fire

139 On temporary leave following Klamath Falls mill fire

Regional , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – 139 employees are on temporary leave following a fire at a Klamath Falls mill.

A fire broke out at Collins Products on Highway 66 shortly after 8 Monday morning.

The fire was limited to a bio-filter used for scrubbing emissions from the plant.

Collins Companies President Eric Schooler tells NBC5 the hardboard siding plant will shut down until repairs can be made.

The shutdown will not impact the 100 workers at the facility’s particle board plant.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »