Klamath Union preparing to open James Ivory Arts Center

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath Union High School’s new arts center will be dedicated this weekend in honor of an Academy Award winning graduate.
The new arts center will be named after Oscar-winning director James Ivory, who graduated from K.U. in 1946.
Nominated three times as a director, Ivory won an an Academy Award for best adapted screenplay in 2017 for ‘Call Me By Your Name’.
Unfortunately, Ivory won’t be able to attend the ribbon-cutting.
“The end of our day was going to be dedicating the arts center to Mr. Ivory.” Explains Klamath Falls City Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Hillyer. “He has some health problems, so he’ll be coming in next year to do a formal dedication.”
The grand opening of the new arts center will still take place this Saturday, with events getting underway at 2:pm.
“We are going to be burying a time capsule, we’re going to be having tours.” Notes Hillyer.
The ceremony also marks completion of a $49,500,000 renovation of the school that began in 2015.
“We’re just really proud of the end result here of the building.” Said Hillyer. “And it’s going to serve our students well for the next 50 or so years.”
The weekend celebration at Klamath Union High School coincides with homecoming weekend.
Friday’s events include a homecoming parade, and the Klamath Union Pelicans taking on the Phoenix Pirates in football.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.