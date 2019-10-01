Home
Klamath Union preparing to open James Ivory Arts Center

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath Union High School’s new arts center will be dedicated this weekend in honor of an Academy Award winning graduate.

The new arts center will be named after Oscar-winning director James Ivory, who graduated from K.U. in 1946.

Nominated three times as a director, Ivory won an an Academy Award for best adapted screenplay in 2017 for ‘Call Me By Your Name’.

Unfortunately, Ivory won’t be able to attend the ribbon-cutting.

“The end of our day was going to be dedicating the arts center to Mr. Ivory.”  Explains Klamath Falls City Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Hillyer.  “He has some health problems, so he’ll be coming in next year to do a formal dedication.”

The grand opening of the new arts center will still take place this Saturday, with events getting underway at 2:pm.

“We are going to be burying a time capsule, we’re going to be having tours.”  Notes Hillyer.

The ceremony also marks completion of a $49,500,000 renovation of the school that began in 2015.

“We’re just really proud of the end result here of the building.”  Said Hillyer.  “And it’s going to serve our students well for the next 50 or so years.”

The weekend celebration at Klamath Union High School coincides with homecoming weekend.

Friday’s events include a homecoming parade, and the Klamath Union Pelicans taking on the Phoenix Pirates in football.

