Home
North Ridge Estates clean up

North Ridge Estates clean up

Regional , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A massive cleanup effort is underway at an asbestos-contaminated subdivision in Klamath Falls.

A graduation ceremony was held Tuesday night for 16 people who have completed the ‘Superfund Jobs Training Initiative’.

Shawn Blocker of the Environmental Protection Agency explains:  “It is a program developed by the E.P.A. where we take unemployed, or underemployed people in the communities, send them through all kinds of job trainings, and then they go out and work at a superfund site.”

One of those projects is at North Ridge Estates, where a $30,000,000 asbestos cleanup effort is underway.

The project involved removal of most all of the trees, and replacement of several feet of topsoil.

Richard Gibson is one of the few remaining homeowners.  “They took down 180 of our trees, and save about 24, hopefully.  We’re getting ready to dig out two feet of dirt.”

“We actually started moving material, doing the excavation for the site on Monday.”  Adds the E.P.A.’s Blocker.  “And we should really get going by next week.”

Over 170 acres were contaminated with asbestos through demolition of a former military barracks.

Most of the homeowners left in 2005 following a settlement agreement.

“We wish we’d never built here, first of all.”  Says Gibson.  “And then we should have got out when everybody else left.”

Blocker says cleanup at North Ridge will continue through the end of 2018.  “We hope to have nearly a third of the site remediated by the end of this summer.”

Richard and Susan Gibson are being relocated for three months while their property is being decontaminated.

The E.P.A. will host a meeting at the Klamath County Library on Thursday, May 4th from 4 to 7 to discuss the North Ridge Estates project.

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.

When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics