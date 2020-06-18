Home
Odessa sign stolen, $1000 reward offered

Klamath County, Ore. – A longtime, landmark sign on Highway 140 between Medford and Klamath Falls was stolen last week.

Beverly Wampler Demetrakos was born in the Odessa area 91 years ago.

The Odessa Ranch sign marking her family’s property means a lot to Beverly.  “My husband made that in the early 80’s for my parents.  And then he got cancer in ’82, and passed away in ’83.”

But last week, someone stole the sign.

“We found where they cut some of the rods that went through the sign.”  Beverly notes.  “They had to use bolt cutters to take it down.”

Beverly still waters flowers in the planter below the sign, but has no idea why someone would steal it.

“Paint it, and maybe sell it again?”  Questions Beverly.   “Or, maybe use it for firewood?”

A lot of drivers and neighbors miss the sign, and want to see it back.

“I called my brother.”  Beverly mentioned.   “And he said, ‘Lets’s put up a thousand dollar reward.”

That offer still stands.

Several people have offered to make a new sign to replace the old one.

But, Beverly would prefer to have the original sign back.  “It does have some personal feelings to me.”

The theft has been reported to local law enforcement.

People with any information are asked to contact the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, at (541) 883-5130.

