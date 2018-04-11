Rep. Walden reacts to Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook testimony

Washington, D.C. — U.S. Representative Greg Walden is speaking out about Mark Zuckerberg’s five hour testimony given to Congress regarding a potential data breach on Facebook. Rep. Walden chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee. He was largely involved in Wednesday’s questioning of Zuckerberg.
Congressman Walden noted Zuckerberg appeared to take the questions very seriously. Walden said while a lot of problems were addressed on Wednesday, there are still questions Zuckerberg will have to answer in writing regarding information that wasn’t readily available at the hearing.
“There’s still issues regarding privacy, there are issues regarding their consent agreement that we wonder if it was followed fully, or if it might have been violated,” Congressman Walden said.
The Federal Trade Commission is currently investigating Facebook. Congressman Walden said it can fine the company $10,000-$14,000 a day, per violation, per person. That could mean a big bill for Facebook if the data of 87 million people was compromised.
Facebook has Oregon ties; it opened a data center in Prineville seven years ago, which is in Congressman Walden’s district. The Congressman says that did not affect his ability as Chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee to lead Wednesday’s hearing.