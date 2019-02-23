Home
Sen. Merkley visits Klamath County for town hall

Sen. Merkley visits Klamath County for town hall

Regional , , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Senator Jeff Merkley spent Saturday morning in Klamath Falls, hosting a press conference and a town hall meeting.

Senator Merkley says the latest federal spending package includes funding for forest wildfire prevention and suppression, Pacific Coast salmon, and 4 million dollars for sucker fish restoration.

“3 million of that goes to rearing ponds that the fish and wildlife are working on.”  Notes Senator Merkley.  “A half a million that is going to the Tribe for their rearing efforts, and another half million to be allocated to other aspects of this challenge.”

The press conference was followed by a town hall meeting at Oregon Tech.

Sue Fortune was one of about 120 people that attended.  “Mostly to hear what he’s doing in congress – and find out if there’s any more we can do as local folks.”

Steve Vick was also in the crowd.  “I’m going to ask him whether he thinks our office of the president now has too much power, independent of congress.”

Other topics included rural growth, impacts of the proposed Swan Lake Pumped Storage Project, student debt, and the proposed border wall.

Questions were also raised about whether Merkley will pursue a run for the presidency.

“We may need you as president.”  Noted Chuck Wells of Klamath Falls.  “But we sure as hell don’t need you out of office.”

Merkley says he hasn’t made a final decision.  “I’m still holding conversations, and I’ll make a decision and announce it before the end of this quarter.”

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »