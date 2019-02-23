Sen. Merkley visits Klamath County for town hall

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Senator Jeff Merkley spent Saturday morning in Klamath Falls, hosting a press conference and a town hall meeting.
Senator Merkley says the latest federal spending package includes funding for forest wildfire prevention and suppression, Pacific Coast salmon, and 4 million dollars for sucker fish restoration.
“3 million of that goes to rearing ponds that the fish and wildlife are working on.” Notes Senator Merkley. “A half a million that is going to the Tribe for their rearing efforts, and another half million to be allocated to other aspects of this challenge.”
The press conference was followed by a town hall meeting at Oregon Tech.
Sue Fortune was one of about 120 people that attended. “Mostly to hear what he’s doing in congress – and find out if there’s any more we can do as local folks.”
Steve Vick was also in the crowd. “I’m going to ask him whether he thinks our office of the president now has too much power, independent of congress.”
Other topics included rural growth, impacts of the proposed Swan Lake Pumped Storage Project, student debt, and the proposed border wall.
Questions were also raised about whether Merkley will pursue a run for the presidency.
“We may need you as president.” Noted Chuck Wells of Klamath Falls. “But we sure as hell don’t need you out of office.”
Merkley says he hasn’t made a final decision. “I’m still holding conversations, and I’ll make a decision and announce it before the end of this quarter.”
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.