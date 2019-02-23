Suspected felon flees police, rams officer’s car

MEDFORD, Ore. – A suspected felon out of California is in local police custody after ramming a Medford Police Officer’s vehicle. Police say it all started about 8:30 Friday night in the parking lot at the Chipotle in the Northgate Shopping Center. Medford Police say the man in a Silver Ford Expedition refused to stop. They say he instead ran his vehicle into the officer’s car then took off by driving over the curb, and through the bushes onto Highway 99.
Officer’s say he then ditched the Expedition at Mace and Merriman Roads and tried to take off on foot. He was caught about 200 yards later. While force was used to stop the suspect and an ambulance was called, Police say he was o.k. The name of the suspect is not being released at this time. We’re told the officer’s vehicle was totaled, but the officer was not hurt. Stay with NBC5 News for more updates as they become available.