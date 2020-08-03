Home
Suspect arrested in Klamath Falls shooting

Suspect arrested in Klamath Falls shooting

Regional Top Stories , , ,

Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls man faces attempted murder charges after allegedly firing several shots at a car driven by his girlfriend.

29 year old Taylor Reed Jackson hit the car several times, but none of the shots hit the woman – according to police.

It happened Sunday afternoon in front of a market on East Main Street.

Police say a legally armed citizen fired two shots at Jackson, hitting him both times – ending the incident.

Jackson was treated at Sky Lakes Medical Center, and later jailed on multiple charges including being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »