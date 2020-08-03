Suspect arrested in Klamath Falls shooting

Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls man faces attempted murder charges after allegedly firing several shots at a car driven by his girlfriend.
29 year old Taylor Reed Jackson hit the car several times, but none of the shots hit the woman – according to police.
It happened Sunday afternoon in front of a market on East Main Street.
Police say a legally armed citizen fired two shots at Jackson, hitting him both times – ending the incident.
Jackson was treated at Sky Lakes Medical Center, and later jailed on multiple charges including being a felon in possession of a weapon.
