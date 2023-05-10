Trump to take town hall questions after jury verdict

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CNN) – The day after a major legal defeat, former President Donald Trump is expected to take questions in a CNN town hall Wednesday night in a rare appearance for him outside of conservative media spheres.

The former president’s many legal challenges are back in the spotlight as he heads into the town hall. They range from multiple investigations to a 34-count felony indictment handed down in a New York courtroom last month.

Writer E. Jean Carroll left a Manhattan federal court with her attorney on Tuesday after a jury found that former President Donald Trump sexually abused her in a department store dressing room in 1996.

The jury awarded Carroll nearly $5 million in the civil battery and defamation case.

Trump called the verdict a “continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time” in a post on Truth Social. His attorney, Joe Tacopina, promised an appeal. “He’s firm in his belief, as many people are, that he cannot get a fair trial in New York City,” Tacopina said.

The verdict is not Trump’s only legal problem.

A special counsel appointed by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is investigating Trump’s alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection and his handling of classified documents.

And last month in Manhattan, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony criminal charges of falsifying business records for his alleged role in a hush-money scheme around payments to an adult film star.

While an investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, could yield charges this summer.

Wednesday night, Trump is slated to take questions from New Hampshire voters in a town hall hosted by CNN, which he repeatedly derided as “fake news” during his presidency.

With a handful of challengers announcing or considering bids, he remains the Republican frontrunner in most polls.

The voters here in the audience will be among the first to weigh in on Trump and his 2024 challengers. New Hampshire hosts one of the earliest primary contests in the nation.

